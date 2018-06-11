Childhood is:

Childhood is:

Being a kid means enjoying life. Not worrying about grown-up stuff.

Millions of children face dangers including exploitation, gang violence, sexual assault, and trafficking.

Five-year-old Xochilt Maria blows out a candle at a World Vision birthday party for sponsored children in Nicaragua.

Five-year-old Xochilt Maria blows out a candle at a World Vision birthday party for sponsored children in Nicaragua.

The memories that define childhood should be joyful.

Daniela from Bolivia
Turns 2 on September 14

Maria Alejandra from Colombia
Turns 6 on September 19

Praise from Uganda
Turns 8 on September 25

Hi, we're World Vision.

We're a Christian humanitarian organization helping children, families, and their communities overcome poverty and injustice.

Love Comes First

Motivated by our faith in Jesus Christ, we serve all people. No matter their religion, ethnicity, or gender.

Thriftiness

Keeping our costs down (85% to programs) means your gifts make the biggest waves possible.

Everyone can play a role in child protection. Especially you.

Blogger Breegan Jane is speaking up and making a difference. She’s fundraising to protect girls from harm in Kenya.

Kelley, a long-time child sponsor, held a fundraiser to help children’s communities become safer and more sustainable.

Kathy donated her birthday on Facebook to raise funds that will change children’s lives for good.

You can shine bright in the toughest places to be a child.

It’s easy to start a fundraiser to protect children in need.

News & Stories

God is with people suffering from disaster — the refugee, the earthquake survivor, the family facing famine. He calls us to follow Him in offering hope to the most vulnerable in their hour of greatest need.
Prayers

Matthew 25: Pray for refugees, disaster survivors

God is with people suffering from disaster — refugees, earthquake survivors, families facing famine. Join us in prayer for all those who find themselves “strangers,” as Jesus calls them in Matthew 25:35.

  • Refugees
  • South SudanCentral African RepublicDemocratic Republic of the CongoIraqJerusalem, West Bank, GazaLebanonSyria
Globally, World Vision has committed to reaching everyone, everywhere we work with clean water by 2030. The ﬁrst country expected to cross the ﬁnish line is Rwanda. World Vision U.S. President Rich Stearns, who will retire at the end of this year, personally committed to the goal, aiming to raise $50 million to reach 1 million Rwandans in 2,000 communities with clean water.
From the Field

Leaving a legacy of clean water in Rwanda

Globally, World Vision has committed to reaching everyone, everywhere we work with clean water by 2030. The ﬁrst country expected to cross the ﬁnish line is Rwanda. World Vision U.S. President Rich Stearns, who will retire at the end of this year, personally committed to the goal, aiming to raise $50 million to reach 1 million Rwandans in 2,000 communities with clean water.