Globally, World Vision has committed to reaching everyone, everywhere we work with clean water by 2030. The ﬁrst country expected to cross the ﬁnish line is Rwanda. World Vision U.S. President Rich Stearns, who will retire at the end of this year, personally committed to the goal, aiming to raise $50 million to reach 1 million Rwandans in 2,000 communities with clean water.