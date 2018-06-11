Here are some Hurricane Florence facts to know as the 500-mile-wide storm barrels toward the United States East Coast as a Category 4 hurricane.
Being a kid means enjoying life. Not worrying about grown-up stuff.
Millions of children face dangers including exploitation, gang violence, sexual assault, and trafficking.
Your gift
thanks to generous grants!
Being a kid means enjoying life.
Not worrying about grown-up stuff.
Millions of children face dangers including exploitation, gang violence, sexual assault, and trafficking.
Your gift
thanks to generous grants!
The memories that define childhood should be joyful.
Sponsor a child with a birthday this month
and help them enjoy childhood as it’s meant to be.
Sponsor children like…
The memories that define childhood should be joyful.
Sponsor a child with a birthday this month
and help them enjoy childhood as it’s meant to be.
Sponsor children like…
Daniela from Bolivia
Turns 2 on September 14
Maria Alejandra from Colombia
Turns 6 on September 19
Praise from Uganda
Turns 8 on September 25
Daniela from Bolivia
Turns 2 on September 14
Maria Alejandra from Colombia
Turns 6 on September 19
Praise from Uganda
Turns 8 on September 25
Daniela from
Bolivia
Turns 2 on September 14
Maria Alejandra from
Colombia
Turns 6 on September 19
Hi, we're World Vision.
We're a Christian humanitarian organization helping children, families, and their communities overcome poverty and injustice.
Love Comes First
Motivated by our faith in Jesus Christ, we serve all people. No matter their religion, ethnicity, or gender.
Thriftiness
Keeping our costs down (85% to programs) means your gifts make the biggest waves possible.
Hi, we're World Vision.
We're a Christian humanitarian organization helping children, families, and their communities overcome poverty and injustice.
Love Comes First
Motivated by our faith in Jesus Christ, we serve all people. No matter their religion, ethnicity, or gender.
Thriftiness
Keeping our costs down (85% to programs) means your gifts make the biggest waves possible.
Targeting Root Causes
Going after poverty's symptoms is temporary. Going after its cause is permanent.
Everyone can play a role in child protection. Especially you.
Blogger Breegan Jane is speaking up and making a difference. She’s fundraising to protect girls from harm in Kenya.
Kelley, a long-time child sponsor, held a fundraiser to help children’s communities become safer and more sustainable.
Kathy donated her birthday on Facebook to raise funds that will change children’s lives for good.
You can shine bright in the toughest places to be a child.
It’s easy to start a fundraiser to protect children in need.
Everyone can play a role in child protection. Especially you.
Blogger Breegan Jane is speaking up and making a difference. She’s fundraising to protect girls from harm in Kenya.
Kelley, a long-time child sponsor, held a fundraiser to help children’s communities become safer and more sustainable.
Kathy donated her birthday on Facebook to raise funds that will change children’s lives for good.
You can shine bright in the toughest places to be a child.
It’s easy to start a fundraiser to protect children in need.
Everyone can play a role in child protection. Especially you.
Blogger Breegan Jane is speaking up and making a difference. She’s fundraising to protect girls from harm in Kenya.
Kelley, a long-time child sponsor, held a fundraiser to help children’s communities become safer and more sustainable.
Kathy donated her birthday on Facebook to raise funds that will change children’s lives for good.
You can shine bright in the toughest places to be a child.
It’s easy to start a fundraiser to protect children in need.
News & Stories
Hurricane facts: How they form and how to prepare
Explore these important hurricane facts to better understand one of nature’s most destructive forces, how to prepare for one, and how you can help people affected by these devastating storms.
Matthew 25: Pray for refugees, disaster survivors
God is with people suffering from disaster — refugees, earthquake survivors, families facing famine. Join us in prayer for all those who find themselves “strangers,” as Jesus calls them in Matthew 25:35.
Leaving a legacy of clean water in Rwanda
Globally, World Vision has committed to reaching everyone, everywhere we work with clean water by 2030. The ﬁrst country expected to cross the ﬁnish line is Rwanda. World Vision U.S. President Rich Stearns, who will retire at the end of this year, personally committed to the goal, aiming to raise $50 million to reach 1 million Rwandans in 2,000 communities with clean water.