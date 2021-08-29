2021 Hurricane Ida: Facts, FAQs, and how to help

Hurricane Ida lashed Louisiana on Sunday, August 29, making landfall near Port Fourchon as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. A storm becomes a Category 5 at 157 miles an hour. Ida then churned inland, bringing catastrophic winds, heavy rainfall, and tornado watches, along with danger of flash and urban flooding plus life-threatening storm surge along the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Ida’s landfall coincided with the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina‘s landfall in southeast Louisiana and Mississippi on August 29, 2005. It ties Hurricane Laura (2020) and the Last Island Hurricane (1856) as the strongest to ever hit Louisiana.

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30, has had a record-setting start, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) administrator Rick Spinrad. The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as a “tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or higher.” According to NOAA analyses, a 150-mph Category 4 storm has more than 250 times the damage potential of a Category 1 storm.

Learn the facts and frequently asked questions about Hurricane Ida. Please join us in prayer for affected children and families.

Fast facts: Hurricane Ida

Formed in the Caribbean Sea on Thursday, August 26, 2021

Battered Cuba with roof-ripping force on Friday, August 27, 2021

Strengthened on Saturday, August 28, 2021, as it moved toward the Louisiana coast with sustained wind speeds of 105 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory

Made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, at 11:55 a.m. CST

Where did Hurricane Ida develop?

Ida developed in the Caribbean Sea as a Category 2 hurricane on Saturday, August 28, 2021, but the storm rapidly strengthened as it moved toward the Louisiana coast with sustained wind speeds of 105 miles per hour. The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide is expected to cause flooding by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Where is Hurricane Ida expected to make landfall?

Hurricane Ida’s powerful center made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, at 11:55 a.m. CST.

How is World Vision responding to Hurricane Ida?

World Vision is rushing truckloads of critically needed supplies to the affected area, working closely with our local church partners to reach the most vulnerable with resources like food, water, tents, hygiene and sanitizing wipes, generators, flashlights, baby diapers, clothing, and more.

How can I help people affected by Hurricane Ida and other disasters?

Pray : Please pray for people affected by Hurricane Ida and other powerful storms. Almighty Father, we ask for Your care and protection for people affected by catastrophic winds, heavy rains, and floods. Give survivors the assurance of Your presence and equip those who provide relief and assistance in the wake of devastating natural disasters.

